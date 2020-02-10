Azerbaijan discloses constituencies with highest and lowest voter turnout in parliamentary elections

By Trend





The highest voter turnout in the parliamentary elections as of 19:00, Feb.9, was observed in the 1st Sharur-Sadarak constituency with 76,1 percent, Farid Orujov, head of the Elections Information Center of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC), told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that 37,970 out of 29,419 people voted in this constituency.

The most passive constituency was the 17th Yasamal third constituency. Voter turnout in this constituency was 17.84 percent (5,447 out of 30,553 voters)

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9. Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups. Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country. There were 5,329,461 registered voters.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers monitored the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls were conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.