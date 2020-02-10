Israeli observers positively assess early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Israeli observers who monitored the voting during the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan positively assessed the election process, an international observer from Israel Roman Gurevich said, Trend reports.

The Israeli observer said that the elections were transparent, and held in a democratic environment.

Gurevich noted that Azerbaijani youth took an active part in the elections, according to observations made at six polling stations.

"This is a very positive fact. During the election process, everyone was busy with their work and there were no offenses," Gurevich said.

Another Israeli observer, Boris Grosman, said that Azerbaijan no longer needs international observers.

"I think that Azerbaijan can already participate in other countries' elections as an observer. In such frosty weather, grandparents came to vote, taking their grandchildren with them. People participated in the elections with great enthusiasm," Grosman said.

Grosman added that Israel loves and supports Azerbaijan, which will always be a fraternal and friendly country.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9. Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups. Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country. There were 5,329,460 registered voters.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers monitored the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls were conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.