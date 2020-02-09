Stefan Schennach: PACE to make final statement on Azerbaijani parliamentary elections in April

By Trend





The final statement of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will be made public in April, Member of the PACE observation mission, co-rapporteur of the PACE Monitoring Committee on Azerbaijan Stefan Schennach told Trend.

“We are short-term observers,” Schennach said. “The PACE observer delegation was here two weeks ago for pre-election mission. We wanted to go to Samakhi, but it was impossible due to weather conditions.”

“We observed the elections in different areas,” member of the PACE observation mission said. “We have been in Nardaran and now we are on the way to Sumgayit; then we will go to other polling stations. We observed that in the afternoon people were coming to the polling stations. In the morning there were fewer voters, as the weather is terrible. But now, I am in the polling station and there are a lot of people.”

“Tomorrow in the afternoon there will be a press conference of OSCE, PACE observers,” Schennach said. “The final statement of PACE will be in April.”

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation are being held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

The CEC Secretariat Information Center will inform about the voting process, as well as preliminary data as of 17:00 and 19:00 (GMT+4).

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent account for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations will operate in 125 constituencies of the country.

There are 5,329,460 registered voters in the country, and 340,689 internally displaced people can vote in 573 polling stations.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers are monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 are representatives of political parties. International observers represent 58 countries and 59 organizations.