Azerbaijan’s CEC: Polling stations fully ready for tomorrow's election

By Trend





All polling stations are completely ready for the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, the Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at the press conference on Feb. 8, Trend reports.

He noted the CEC has taken all necessary measures since the day of announcement of the elections. All decisions of the Commission were taken in accordance with the requirements of the Electoral Code of Azerbaijan.

Panahov added that in general, elections will be held in 5,573 polling stations in the country.

Early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held Feb. 9.