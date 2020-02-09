Azerbaijani president, First Lady vote at parliamentary election [UPDATE]

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members arrived at the polling station #6 located in the secondary school #6 of the 29th Sabail constituency in Baku city.

Entering into the voting room, President Aliyev took the ballot paper, went into the voting booth and dropped the ballot paper into the ballot box.

Mehriban Aliyeva and family members also voted.

Some 696 voters were registered at this polling station.

The voting process is monitored by foreign observers, as well as representatives of non-governmental organizations, various political parties and representatives of candidates.