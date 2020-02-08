Azerbaijanis enthusiastic to strengthen their country - Pakistani expert

By Trend





Azerbaijani people are very enthusiastic to strengthen their country and country’s democracy, Senior Executive Editor of Pakistan’s Daily National Herald Tribune Riaz A Malik told Trend.

Malik arrived in Azerbaijan as a part of journalist delegation from Pakistan to cover parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.

The parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 9. There are 125 constituencies in Azerbaijan. Presently, the number of MP candidates is 1,321.

Malik said that this being his first visit, Azerbaijan gives an impression of a very peaceful and stable country. He expressed the opinion that the elections will no doubt put Azerbaijan on the road to the further progress and to prosperity.

"Elaborate arrangements have been made in the country to make sure that carried out elections are free and fair. Country’s citizens are very enthusiastic to exercise their right to strengthen their country and its democracy," Malik said.