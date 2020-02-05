NATO-Russia meeting in Baku proves that Azerbaijan is island of stability in Eurasia

By Trend





Another meeting of Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and NATO’s Supreme Commander of Allied Forces in Europe Tod Wolters in Baku must not be considered as a chance meeting, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Center for the International Relations Analysis Javid Valiyev told Trend.

“Azerbaijan has gained confidence as a country having excellent relations with both sides and it is worth noting that these relations are built in accordance with national interests,” the head of the department said.

"Azerbaijan cooperates with NATO within the Partnership for Peace program and has participated in NATO operations in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan,” Valiyev said. “Today, Azerbaijan is the most important transit country for NATO within the operation in Afghanistan. On the other hand, Azerbaijan is closely cooperating with Russia in economic, political, defense and industrial spheres. In this regard, Azerbaijan has built relations with both sides on the principles of mutual trust. Good relations with both sides also testify to Azerbaijan’s multi-vector policy."

Valiyev added that holding a NATO-Russia meeting in Baku proves that Azerbaijan is perceived in Eurasia as an island of stability.

“This approach gains particular significance when strong circles are guided by the principle of “either with me or against me”. If this were the first meeting in Baku, it would have been possible to call it a coincidence," the department head noted. “However, the repeated holding of such meetings in Azerbaijan’s capital shows that the country is perceived by international power centers as a safe platform.”

“One of the interesting aspects of the issue is that Azerbaijan has a strategic geographical location, where world power centers don’t confront, but cooperate,” Valiyev added. “Azerbaijan has never been a threat to its neighbors. I believe that the regular holding of such international meetings in Baku further strengthens Azerbaijan’s position in the world as a platform for cooperation.”