Active pre-election campaign in Khankendi constituency underway in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The active pre-election campaign is underway in Khankendi constituency #122 in connection with the upcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Nine candidates were registered in this constituency, namely, Tural Ganjaliyev (chairman of the board of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan), Shamkhal Adigozalov (correspondent of the Karabakh bureau of Khazar TV LLC), Aydin Aliyev (unemployed), Elman Hasanli (unemployed), Elbrus Hashimov (Azerbaijan State Marine Academy), Zhalya Mammadova (employee of Caspian Event Organizers LLC), Shafag Guliyeva (head of the general department of the Civil Solidarity party), Sabuhi Samadov (assistant to MP) and Elkhan Khanalizade (employee of the "Journalists in extreme conditions" public association).

The voters of the Khankendi constituency #122 show great interest in the parliamentary elections and actively participate in the meetings with candidates. The constituency has 13 polling stations. As a result of the occupation of Khankendi by Armenia, these constituencies have been located in other Azerbaijani districts and cities including Baku.

In general, the voters from Khankendi are located in 38 Azerbaijani districts, and they take an active part in the pre-election campaign. There is a healthy competition among the candidates and each of them makes every effort to get voters' support.

The parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.