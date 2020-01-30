TODAY.AZ / Politics

CEC talks number of int'l observers at Azerbaijan's upcoming parliamentary election

30 January 2020 [12:26] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


So far, some 429 international observers have been accredited as part of the early parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan on February 9, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said.

Panahov made the remark at the CEC meeting in Baku, Trend reports on Jan. 29.

“Some 58,344 local observers were accredited,” the chairman added. “The accreditation is underway and these figures will grow.”

The registration of local and international observers within early parliamentary elections will end on Jan. 30.

