Number of MP candidates running for parliament in Azerbaijan revealed

By Trend





As many as 1,345 registered MP candidates continue struggle as part of the parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan Feb. 9, Trend reports Jan. 29 from the meeting of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC).

This is while 292 candidates withdrew their candidacies, according to the report.

A total of 2,431 people applied for participation in the parliamentary elections.

At certain stages of the electoral process, some of them withdrew their candidacies.

Twenty-three percent of the MP candidates are women and 77 percent are men.

About 300 MP candidates suspended their participation in the elections.