Analyst: Forum in Davos interesting for Azerbaijan from tactical, strategic points of view

By Trend





Azerbaijan is a leading oil and gas supplier in the South Caucasus, therefore, if judged from the point of view of prospects, the forum in Davos is of interest for the country both from a tactical and strategic points of view, Ukrainian political analyst Sergey Slobodchuk told Trend.

First of all, the Davos platform is interesting because it is possible to declare a country’s new status in the energy market on this platform by presenting Azerbaijan’s participation in gas supplies to Europe via the Trans Adriatic gas Pipeline (TAP) and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), he noted.

“We already see that the central topic in connection with which Azerbaijan is mentioned is the supply of gas through the Southern Gas Corridor,” Slobodchuk added. “Azerbaijani president emphasized that gas can go through the Southern Gas Corridor already in mid-2020. We know that TANAP was connected to the European gas transmission system at the end of November 2019, and the TAP gas pipeline is scheduled to be launched in 2020.”

“In other words, Davos for Azerbaijan is a platform where it is possible to unite the interests of the EU, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Russia,” Slobodchuk noted.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev takes an active part in the World Economic Forum in Davos on a regular basis. As part of the forum, the president actively participates in ongoing seminars, negotiations and conferences with representatives of the business elite, as well as with the heads of partner countries, officials of international organizations. The negotiations held within the forums allowed Azerbaijan to achieve certain positive results.

The signing of documents on the opening of the regional center of the World Economic Forum in Azerbaijan can be considered one of such results.