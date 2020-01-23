Azerbaijani president meets with Polish president in Davos

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda in Davos.

The sides discussed the development of relations between the two countries, and exchanged views on exploring opportunities for cooperation in the oil and gas sector and the current geopolitical situation in the region and the world.

During the conversation, the importance of Azerbaijan's participation in the Three Seas Initiative Summit to be held in Tallinn in June this year was emphasized, and the further deepening of cooperation within the Visegrad Group and the Non-Aligned Movement was discussed.



