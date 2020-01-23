EU to co-op with Azerbaijan’s future parliament - Jankauskas

By Trend









The EU expects holding early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan in accordance with international standards, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas told reporters, Trend reports Jan. 22.

Jankauskas noted that the EU welcomes Azerbaijan’s inviting observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the Council of Europe.

“Some members of these missions are already in Azerbaijan,” the head of the EU Delegation said. “Other members of the observation mission will come soon. I believe that we will, as always, cooperate with the future parliament of Azerbaijan to strengthen and develop partnership relations.”

The parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held Feb. 9.