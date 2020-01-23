Azerbaijan discloses number of observers accredited in parliamentary elections

By Trend





Some 112 international observers passed accreditation in connection with the early parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9 in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said.

Panahov made the remark at the CEC meeting in Baku on Jan. 21, Trend reports.

“The accreditation of observers is underway and their number will grow,” the chairman said.

Panahov said that the chairmen of the central election commissions of such countries as Turkey, Belarus, Moldova and others will personally observe the election process.

“The number of local observers reached 30,231,” the chairman added. “Some 1,012 of them have been registered in the CEC while the rest in the district election commissions.”