President Ilham Aliyev met with EBRD President in Davos

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Suma Chakrabarti in Davos.

The improvement of the investment climate in Azerbaijan in recent times was praised at the meeting. The successful reforms in tax and customs areas, ease of administration, activities of “ASAN xidmet” and DOST agency, process of digitization of public services were emphasized.

They exchanged views on the EBRD projects in the country and the determination of priority areas. The bank`s great potential for expanding its activities by taking advantage of the favorable investment climate in Azerbaijan was highlighted.