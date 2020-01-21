PACE delegation to make pre-electoral visit to Azerbaijan

By Trend





A delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is to make a pre-electoral visit to Azerbaijan on 22-23 January 2020 to assess the election campaign and political climate ahead of the 9 February early parliamentary elections, Trend reports citing PACE's website.

In Baku, the delegation is due to meet the Speaker of the Milli Mejlis, the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE and leaders and representatives of parliamentary and extra-parliamentary parties.

Talks are also scheduled with the Chairperson and members of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), as well as with representatives of the media, civil society and the international community.

The delegation is due to publish a statement at the end of its visit. A full delegation will travel to Azerbaijan to observe the elections on 9 February.