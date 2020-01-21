Period for appeal on holding exit poll at parliamentary elections ending in Azerbaijan

Acceptance of documents to be submitted for accreditation by organizations intending to conduct an exit poll at the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan to be held Feb. 9 is nearing end, Trend reports Jan. 20.

Documents for accreditation are submitted to the Central Election Commission (CEC) at least 20 days before the election day, that is, until Jan. 20, 2020.

The period for the transfer of electoral protocols from the CEC to the district election commissions is also finishing Jan. 20.

Also, the process of clarifying voter lists according to polling stations created in military units, pretrial detention facilities and correctional institutions (servicemen of military units, families of servicemen living outside the territory of a military unit, guilty persons held in pretrial detention facilities, as well as prisoners serving sentences in correctional facilities) is nearing completion.

In addition, on Jan. 20, the process of publishing the list of registered candidates according to constituencies is nearing completion.