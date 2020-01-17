TODAY.AZ / Politics

Timeframe for holding another meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs disclosed

17 January 2020 [14:24] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers is scheduled for late January, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told reporters in Baku.

The minister stressed that he had a meeting with Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, who supported holding of the meeting at the level of foreign ministers, Trend reports on Jan. 17.

"If no other issues occur, the meeting is planned to be held at the end of this month," Mammadyarov added.

