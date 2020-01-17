Timeframe for holding another meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs disclosed

By Trend





The meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers is scheduled for late January, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told reporters in Baku.

The minister stressed that he had a meeting with Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, who supported holding of the meeting at the level of foreign ministers, Trend reports on Jan. 17.

"If no other issues occur, the meeting is planned to be held at the end of this month," Mammadyarov added.