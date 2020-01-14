TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani president congratulates newly elected Croatian president

14 January 2020 [10:44] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated newly elected Croatian President Zoran Milanovic.

“I cordially congratulate you upon your election as the president of the Republic of Croatia,” President Aliyev said.

“I am pleased with the present level of relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia,” the Azerbaijani president added. “I believe the bilateral and multilateral cooperation between our countries will develop and broaden further in line with the interests of our peoples.”

“I wish you strong health, happiness and success in your endeavors for the sake of prosperity of the friendly people of Croatia,” President Aliyev added.

