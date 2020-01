President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree appointing Vugar Ahmadov the chairman of Azerishiq OJSC.

By another decree of the head of state, Vugar Ahmadov was relieved of his post as deputy chairman of Azerishiq OJSC.