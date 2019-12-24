Deputy PM: Great responsibility, goal of serving people awaiting those elected to municipalities

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Executive Secretary - Deputy Chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) expressed confidence that the YAP candidates, once again having received the majority of votes, will become winners in the municipal elections held in the country on Dec. 23, Trend reports.

"This confidence is primarily based on the policies successfully pursued by President Ilham Aliyev in the country, and on their results, highly praised by all. The objective basis of our election victories is the growing economy of Azerbaijan, the well-being of people, the changing and modernizing appearance of cities and villages, infrastructure projects, strengthening the army and other grandiose successes," Ali Ahmadov said.

Ali Ahmadov especially noted active participation of many thousands of YAP functionaries, in particular young volunteers, in the election campaign, and their dedication in the name of the victory.

"In the future, a great responsibility and the goal of serving the people are awaiting those elected to the municipalities. There is no doubt that the members of YAP, which will be represented in the municipalities, will duly fulfill their responsibilities, serve the people, strive to be worthy of the trust shown by the people. I congratulate all those elected to the municipalities and express gratitude to all members of the party for their active participation in the election campaign and for their dedication," the deputy prime minister said.