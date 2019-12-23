23.12.2019
18:44
23 December 2019 [18:06]
Azerbaijan’s CEC: Information about webcam problems at some polling stations unfounded
23 December 2019 [17:59]
Azerbaijani, Georgian, Turkish FMs spread statement
23 December 2019 [17:51]
Highest, lowest voter turnout as of 15:00 (GMT +4) in Azerbaijan’s municipal elections
23 December 2019 [17:43]
President Ilham Aliyev talks 2019 year-end results in interview with local journalists
23 December 2019 [17:37]
SOCAR talks incident with oil spill or turbid liquid in sea
23 December 2019 [17:29]
Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss regional transport, energy projects
23 December 2019 [17:03]
Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey sign Tbilisi statement
23 December 2019 [16:45]
Deputy Chairman: Azerbaijan’s CEC receives no complaints about municipal elections
23 December 2019 [16:31]
26.88 pct of voters cast ballots in municipal elections in Azerbaijan as of 15:00
