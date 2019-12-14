President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Boris Johnson

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson.

“I extend my cordial congratulations to you on the occasion of your reappointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” reads the letter.

“We attach great importance to the relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom. We are particularly satisfied with our fruitful collaboration in the energy sector.”

“I believe that we will consistently continue our joint efforts to strengthen and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“I extend my best wishes to you, and wish you success in your responsible activities.”