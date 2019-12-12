TODAY.AZ / Politics

YAP hands over list of names of authorized reps for Azerbaijani parliamentary elections

12 December 2019

By Trend


The ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has submitted to Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) the list of names of 126 authorized representatives and one financial representative in anticipation of early parliamentary elections, YAP deputy executive secretary, MP Siyavush Novruzov said, Trend reports Dec. 12.

“The commission has already approved it,” Novruzov said. ‘The work is underway to nominate the candidates. Upon its completion, we will nominate candidates for each district and submit their list to the CEC.”

The MP added that the YAP has sufficient potential and experience in participating elections.

“Ten people have already been identified regarding each constituency to collect signatures,” Novruzov noted.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan Feb. 9, 2020.

