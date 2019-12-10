Another opposition party to join early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The regular weekly meeting of the board of Azerbaijan's White Party (A? Partiya) was held, the party's Chairman Tural Abbasli said, Trend reports.

According to the chairman, one of the main issues on the agenda was the discussion of the decision regarding the party's participation in early parliamentary elections.

"The meeting was held with intense and comprehensive analysis and discussions on the matter. Thus, according to the unanimous decision of the board members, the White Party will take part in the early parliamentary elections on Feb. 9, 2020. According to preliminary estimates, 25 candidates will represent the party in these elections. It is also possible that the number may change in the process," Tural Abbasli said.