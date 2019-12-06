Azerbaijani president arrives in Shamakhi

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Shamakhi.

The president laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of Shamakhi city.

Head of Shamakhi Executive Authority Tahir Mammadov informed President Aliyev of the work carried out in the district.

The president gave relevant instructions.

***

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of "ASAN Hayat" complex in Shamakhi.

The president cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the complex.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fuad Alasgarov and Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev thanked the Azerbaijani president for the comfort of the citizens and conditions created for the youth in the country.

***

As part of his visit to Shamakhi, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the 101-117th km section of the Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed President Aliyev of the conducted work.

The president was also informed of the Gonagkand-Hamyali-Ikinji Chayli-Ikinji Jabani-Jabani road on the 115th km of Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway.

President Aliyev then cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.

***

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at a newly constructed 44-flat building for the earthquake-affected families in Shamakhi.

Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov informed the president of the conducted work.

President Aliyev viewed conditions created at a flat of Fardar Hasanov.

The president talked to the family members at the tea table.

Fardar Hasanov and his mother Khuraman Hasanova thanked the president for his attention and care.







