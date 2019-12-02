MP: Azerbaijani parliament’s work should be improved in current historical conditions

By Trend





Chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev continues to successfully pursue the domestic and foreign policy as well as public administration, the foundation of which was laid by great leader Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijani MP, Deputy Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Siyavush Novruzov said.

Novruzov made the remark in Baku at the plenary meeting of the parliament, Trend reports on Dec. 2.

“The strategy of socio-economic development, the dynamic development of the economy and the improvement of the well-being of people make it necessary to continue further effective transformation, to set bigger goals and to carry out more substantial reforms,” the MP said.

Novruzov stressed that the concept of reforms has greatly intensified under the leadership of President Aliyev.

"Structural and personnel changes in the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, the judicial system and regional administrative bodies are welcomed by the society,” the MP added. “The society believes that the reforms will be further successfully carried out."

“The Azerbaijani parliament, in which the majority accounts for the members of the ruling party, must not stay away from the process of expanding and strengthening the reforms,” Novruzov said. “It must demonstrate a principled position and an example of serving the statehood for the reforms to cover the legislative sphere.”

"In the current historical conditions, the need for improvement, increasing the efficiency and complying of the strategy of important reforms with the Azerbaijani parliament’s work are clearly demonstrated," the MP added.