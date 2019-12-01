Azerbaijani minister hails potential for bilateral cooperation with Romania

By Rasana Gasimova

The potential for development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Romania is quite high, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev has said.

Babayev told this at an official reception organized by the Romanian Embassy in Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Day of the country on November 28, local media reported.

Babayev said the potential for development of cooperation between the two countries is quite wide. Azerbaijani-Romanian relations are based on the principles of strategic partnership, sincere friendship and mutual respect and are developing at a high level.

He also noted that the countries cooperate in the spheres of trade, science, technology, labor and social protection.

Babayev highly appreciated Romania's support in the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“We hope that this support will contribute to the resolution of the conflict in the framework of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in accordance with the norms of international law,” he said.

He went on to say that over 60 agreements have been reached between the two countries to date. He also noted that the Azerbaijani-Romanian Joint Commission for Trade and Economic relations plays an important role in the development of cooperation, noting that so far, the Commission has held five meetings, and the 6th meeting is scheduled to be held in Baku in 2020.

“The Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and Romania signed in 2009, as well as the Joint Action Plan on Strategic Partnership 2011, was an important step towards deepening the ties between the two countries,” Babayev said.

Babayev emphasized that there is great potential for the development of trade relations between the two countries. He noted that both sides should make efforts to increase the mutual trade turnover.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Romania amounted to $110.39 million in January-October 2019. Of these, imports accounted for $51.43 million, and exports - $58.96 million.

Speaking about investment cooperation, Babayev noted that nine Romanian companies engaged in industry, construction, trade, services and transport are successfully operating in Azerbaijan, adding that the two countries have great opportunities for investment cooperation development.

For his part, Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Iancu stressed that the relations between the two countries are constantly strengthening.

"We are marking 10 years of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Romania and this has even deepened over these years. Due to the fruitful partnership, we are working together to expand our cooperation in all fields, such as transport, trade, energy, education and culture,” Dan Iancu said.

The ambassador also emphasized the role of Azerbaijan in the regional and international arena.