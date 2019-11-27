NATO: Azerbaijan - most suitable place for meeting between General Staff of Russian Armed Forces

By Trend





Azerbaijan is the most suitable place for holding not only important meetings, but also negotiations covering global issues, Azerbaijani MP Tahir Rzayev told Trend Nov. 27.

Rzayev was commenting on the meeting of Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov with Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach in Baku.

Rzayev noted that the election of Baku, once again, as a venue for a meeting of representatives of power centers is not accidental and testifies to Azerbaijan’s influence in the region.

“Azerbaijan is not a member of NATO, the CSTO or other military alliances,” the MP said. “Therefore, I can say with confidence that once again choosing Azerbaijan as a place for negotiations between the representatives of the two biggest military structures is the manifestation of confidence in the country.”

Rzayev emphasized that stability in Azerbaijan has become an example for world countries.

Therefore, both NATO and Russia trust Azerbaijan, choosing it a place for negotiations, the MP said.

“Azerbaijan is known as a political arena for holding bilateral, trilateral and multilateral meetings,” Rzayev added. “Another reason is that Baku is the proclamator of peace in world politics. The statements made about Azerbaijan that it is a bridge between the West and the East find their logical and real confirmation. Therefore, choosing Baku as a platform for dialogues further strengthens Azerbaijan’s international image.”

In conclusion, Rzayev added that holding this meeting in Baku is very prestigious.

“Receiving the delegation of the NATO Military Committee led by Sir Stuart Peach, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that there are almost 200 countries in the UN,” the MP said. “However, Azerbaijan has been elected as the venue for these meetings aimed at cooperation, reducing risks and ensuring security on our planet. We are very happy and feel proud that both NATO and Russia have chosen Azerbaijan as the venue for this meeting.”

On Nov. 26, 2019, a meeting was held in Baku between Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach.