MFA talks on exchange of visits of Azerbaijani, Armenian journalists

24 November 2019 [10:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Exchange of visits of Azerbaijani and Armenian media representatives was organized by the two countries with the support of the Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Nov.17-21, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva.

“Azerbaijani journalists visited Armenia, Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, including Shusha city. Armenian journalists met with Azerbaijani colleagues, NGO representatives, academic circles, as well as Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region,” she said.

Abdullayeva noted that Armenian journalists also visited Muslim, Christian and Jewish religious shrines in Azerbaijan.

