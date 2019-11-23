TODAY.AZ / Politics

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva had joint dinner with Chairperson of Federation Council of Federal Assembly of Russia [PHOTO]

23 November 2019 [12:20] - TODAY.AZ

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, who is on an official visit to Russia, has had a joint dinner with Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko.

