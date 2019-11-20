Expert: Azerbaijan can become "bridge over trouble water"

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

With its commitment to cooperation and its multilateral foreign policy, Azerbaijan is becoming a “bridge over trouble water” of today's world of politics, Bosnian expert Sabahudin Hadzialic, who is Assoc. Prof. Dr & Dr. Honoris Causa, said in an interview with Azernews.

Hadzialic praised Azerbaijan’s hosting of the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement member countries on October 25-26. As he emphasized, holding several major geopolitical events in Baku in such a short period of time (the Summit of the Turkic countries, the NAM summit) testifies to Azerbaijan's strengthened geopolitical and geostrategic position.

"However, the ultimate goal is the benefit of all in the World," he said.

“Uniting the countries that did not join any military-political blocs during the Cold War, the NAM has been transformed into one of the important multilateral mechanisms. Today, the NAM is the second political platform after the UN, uniting in its ranks the biggest number of countries,” Causa added.

Commenting on the Movement’s potential to increase its political influence in the modern world, where there are many conflicts and wars, the expert said that it is important to have the Non-Aligned Movement for establishment of the world peace, security and cooperation.

The representatives of 158 countries and international organizations participated in the summit held in Baku on October 25-26. Azerbaijan will chair this structure in 2019-2022.