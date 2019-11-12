Uzbek writer: Yerevan erecting monuments to Nazis & spreading false propaganda about peace

By Trend





The Armenian authorities continue to create myths that the country's state policy is aimed at supporting peace and security, although in fact an opposite situation is observed, famous Uzbek writer, publicist and public figure Shuhrat Barlas told Trend.

Barlas was commenting on the recent opening of the exhibition at the National Art Gallery in Yerevan dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

“By such actions, the Armenian authorities are trying to pull the wool over the entire world community’s eyes to mislead the whole world,” the writer said.

"It is easy to prove the false policy being pursued by the Armenian government,” Barlas said. “The monument to odious Nazi Nzhdeh, erected in the center of Yerevan, has not yet been dismantled despite all the facts and documents confirming the identity of the well-known Armenian terrorist. Moreover, Armenia openly ignores the international documents that have direct relation to such facts,"the writer added.

He noted the resolution recently adopted by the UN General Assembly and entitled "Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance."

“This is a very important document that can be used as a tool against the growth of propaganda of fascism at the level of state policy in Armenia,” Barlas added. “The adoption of such resolutions is extremely crucial amid the growing dangerous trend of propaganda and the glorification of fascism, and the ongoing processes in Armenia are clear evidence."

The writer stressed that the erection of monuments to the henchmen of fascism in Yerevan casts shadows on the image of this country.

"How can one explain the fact that fascist executioner Garegin Ter-Harutyunyan was equated with a hero in Armenia?" Barlas asked. “How can one justify the fact that the squares, streets were named in honor of Ter-Harutyunyan in Armenia and a monument was erected several years ago in the center of Yerevan? And this is the person who put forward the slogan 'Who dies for Germany, dies for Armenia'. So is it worth believing in the sincerity of the Armenian authorities who are trying to pull the wool over the entire world community’s eyes by organizing major events in honor of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War?!”

In his words, in the current realities, there is an urgent need for all CIS countries to make efforts to bring the entire world community's attention to the truth about the Great Patriotic War.

"The entire international community should focus on the fact that the Armenian government ignores the international resolutions condemning fascism and continues to support the henchmen of Nazism by perpetuating the memory of terrorists,” the writer said. “This policy of the Armenian authorities is aimed at destabilizing security and stability not only in the region, but throughout the world."

“If we compare the history of fascism and its ideology with the policy being pursued by the Armenian authorities, then we can find a lot in common between them,” Barlas said.

“The issue is that the policy of the former and current Armenian authorities has always been directed against humanity and the ideas of humanism, and therefore, it coincides with the ideology of fascism,” the writer said. “Thus, it is clear that the monument erected in Yerevan to the criminal and fascist who fought for Nazi Germany does not bother authorities. On the contrary, they are trying in every possible way to justify this fact, to equate his personality with a national hero. Meanwhile, it is high time for the government of this country to think that by [pursuing] this ideology Armenia will completely collapse in terms of policy and economy and lose its statehood."

Garegin Nzhdeh is considered the founder of the theory propagating hatred on national and ethnic grounds in Armenia.

More than 10,000 Azerbaijanis were killed by detachments led by Nzhdeh, 115 Azerbaijani villages were destroyed in Zangezur district in 1918-1920. At the same time, he is one of the authors of “Great Armenia” idea.

Nzhdeh was arrested and died in Russia's Vladimir prison. A monument almost six meters high was erected to the fascist executioner in the center of Yerevan, the Armenian capital, in 2016. The Armenian new authorities did not dismantle this monument, despite international criticism.