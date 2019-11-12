Armenia must unconditionally withdraw from occupied Azerbaijani lands – president's advisor

By Trend





Armenia must unconditionally withdraw from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, said Turkish Presidential Advisor Yalcin Topcu, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

Topcu noted that the world community should support Azerbaijan, since it is namely the Azerbaijani territories that are under occupation.

“Turkey, as before, will support Azerbaijan in all areas, including the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the Turkish presidential advisor added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions.