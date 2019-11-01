Azerbaijan's First VP visits orphanage-kindergarten in Baku's Narimanov district

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has visited the orphanage-kindergarten No 64 in Narimanov district, Baku.

Mehriban Aliyeva was informed of the reconstruction work carried out here.

The two-storey orphanage-kindergarten was built in 1963 and reconstructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in 2018.

The 95-seat orphanage-kindergarten features 5 groups.

Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the groups and talked to the children.

New infrastructure was created, landscaping work was done, green areas were laid out during the renovation. Swings were installed in the yard of the kindergarten for children’s entertainment.











