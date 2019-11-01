First VP Mehriban Aliyeva views conditions created at newly-renovated boarding schoo

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has viewed conditions created at the sanatorium-type boarding school No 10 in Pirshaghi settlement, Sabunchu district after a major overhaul, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed a photo stand reflecting previous and present state of the boarding school.

Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva that the boarding school No 10 has been operating since 1961.

Last reconstruction work was carried out at school in 2005. Taking into consideration the current state of the school, the Ministry of Education started the renovation of the building on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation last year.

The school has physics, chemistry and biology labs, 2 computer rooms, classrooms, a 320-seat auditorium, a gym, and a 320-seat canteen.

The school which features Azerbaijani and Russian sections, enrolls 746 pupils who are taught by 97 teachers.







