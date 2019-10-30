WHO rep office in Azerbaijan receives int’l status

By Trend





The Azerbaijan representative office of the World Health Organization (WHO) has been granted international status, Head of the WHO Azerbaijan Representative Office Hande Harmanci said.

Harmanci was speaking at the “Primary healthcare services and capacity building in the fight against noncommunicable diseases” workshop in Baku, Trend reports Oct. 30.

The head of the WHO Azerbaijan representative office noted that prior to granting the international status, Azerbaijani citizens were appointed heads of the office. However, since international status has been granted, foreign citizens are also appointed to the Azerbaijani representation of WHO, Harmanci added.

The head of the WHO Azerbaijan representative office reminded that the UNDP Azerbaijani representative office was also granted international status.