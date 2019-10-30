MP: Armenia paniced by final docs of NAM Summit in Baku

By Trend





The final documents of the 18th summit of the heads of state and government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), held at the highest level in Baku Oct. 25-26, 2019, became a huge diplomatic victory for Azerbaijan, Govhar Bakhshaliyeva, director of the Institute of Oriental Studies of Azerbaijan’s National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Azerbaijani MP, academician told Trend Oct. 29.

That’s because in these documents, all the member countries of the Movement unequivocally supported Azerbaijan’s fair position in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Bakhshaliyeva said.

The Azerbaijani MP emphasized that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in his speech at the summit once again informed the world community about the Armenian occupation of the original Azerbaijani lands and its policy of ethnic cleansing, about the Khojaly genocide.

“This summit became a strong blow for the occupier Armenia,” Bakhshaliyeva noted. “From this point of view, the statement by the Armenian Foreign Ministry dated Oct.28, 2019 related to the summit’s final document is another indicator of the powerlessness and hopelessness of the Armenian foreign policy. It is clearly felt that the summit caused serious concern in Armenia.”

“Therefore, Armenia, which finds itself in an unenviable isolated position, accuses the NAM member countries of irresponsibility and demonstration of disrespectful attitude,” the Azerbaijani MP added. “Armenia’s using such unethical and non-diplomatic expressions in relation to the member countries of the Movement shows that Armenia is in a state of hopelessness and panic. Armenia itself is disrespectful and irresponsible to the norms and principles of international law, civilized behavior in international relations.”

Bakhshaliyeva noted that in the final document, the heads of state and government expressed regret that despite the UN Security Council resolutions, the conflict is still unresolved.

“They reaffirmed support for the principle of non-use of force, reflected in the UN Charter, and called on the parties to resolve the conflict through negotiations within the framework of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders,” the Azerbaijani MP said. “Also, the points reflected in the final document once again demonstrated Armenia’s international isolation. The world community, including the NAM countries, supports Azerbaijan’s position in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict because this position is based on law and justice. So, 120 countries are wrong and Armenia alone is right? This is nonsense.”