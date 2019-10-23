Expert: Chairmanship in NAM to enhance Azerbaijan's image in int'l relations

By Trend





Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement will significantly increase the country's role as far as international relations are concerned, Azerbaijani political scientist, Professor of Western Caspian University Fikrat Sadikhov told Trend.

"The Non-Aligned Movement is a very important international platform uniting more than 100 states, as part of which, discussions are held on the hot issues and pressing problems that concern humanity as a whole," Sadikhov said.

"If we consider that there are about 200 states that are UN members, and 120 of them are also members of the Non-Aligned Movement, you can imagine what a powerful force it is and what opportunities this movement has, whose members do not join any the military-political blocs," the expert said.

"Naturally, their contribution to the preservation of international security and stability in the world is quite significant, and the fact that Azerbaijan will chair the movement for the next three years is a serious and responsible step," the expert noted.

"Undoubtedly, during this period, Azerbaijan will make worthy contribution to strengthening peace, stability, security in international relations, world politics, and establishing constructive relations with many member countries of the movement on a multilateral and bilateral basis," Sadikhov added.

According to Sadikhov, it is extremely important that Azerbaijan has achieved the upcoming discussion of the Nagorno-Karabakh problem at the summit, along with other topical issues.

"I am convinced that Azerbaijan will ensure that the territorial integrity of our country is reaffirmed by all members of the movement, among which there are a lot of heads of state and foreign ministers. In my opinion, active participation in this organization will significantly enhance the image of Azerbaijan," Sadikhov said.

The meeting of the foreign ministers, which will last until Oct. 24, is taking place in anticipation of the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the NAM member countries.

On Oct. 21-22, a preparatory meeting of officials of the participating countries took place.

The 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement member-states will be held in Baku on Oct. 25-26 and Azerbaijan will chair this structure in 2019-2022.

Representatives of 158 countries and international organizations confirmed their participation in the summit. The event will be attended by foreign ministers, heads of state and government and other senior representatives.

NAM, uniting the countries which did not join any military-political blocs during the Cold War, was transformed into one of the important multilateral mechanisms. Today, the NAM is the second political platform after the UN, uniting in its ranks the biggest number of countries.