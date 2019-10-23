Azerbaijani FM says bringing NAM activity in line with new realities important

By Trend





Bringing the activity of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in line with the new realities is one of the important tasks, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said Oct. 23 at the meeting of the foreign ministers of the NAM member countries in Baku, Trend reports.

“We are very happy for the interest in this summit taking place in Baku,” the minister said, expressing hope that this summit will be another successful event.

Mammadyarov noted that the NAM is a broad and inclusive platform for practical cooperation.

“The NAM plays an important role in strengthening peace and security,” the minister added. “Today, one of the important tasks is to bring the activity of this structure in line with new realities. Azerbaijan became a member of this organization in May 2011 and for that time was able to gain confidence and become the chairing country of this structure."

"Azerbaijan pursues an independent policy, it doesn’t enter into military organizations and military blocs. During the chairmanship, Azerbaijan’s priority will be the expansion of opportunities for youth, ensuring active participation of the youth in state administration, solving their social problems. Azerbaijan initiated the first youth summit in Baku. More than 40 youth representatives from the countries of NAM will participate in this summit,” Mammadyarov said.

The meeting of the foreign ministers, which will last until Oct. 24, is taking place in anticipation of the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the NAM member countries.

On Oct. 21-22, a preparatory meeting of officials of the participating countries took place.

The 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement member-states will be held in Baku on Oct. 25-26 and Azerbaijan will chair this structure in 2019-2022.

Representatives of 158 countries and international organizations confirmed their participation in the summit. The event will be attended by foreign ministers, heads of state and government and other senior representatives.

NAM, uniting the countries which did not join any military-political blocs during the Cold War, was transformed into one of the important multilateral mechanisms. Today, the NAM is the second political platform after the UN, uniting in its ranks the biggest number of countries.