Those intervening in Azerbaijan's internal affairs need to focus on violence in their own country

By Trend

The statement issued by the U.S. Embassy on Oct. 21 does not comply with international law and is inadmissible.

No diplomatic mission is allowed to assess individual internal processes in the country in which it operates, because it means direct interference in the internal affairs of that state. It is quite interesting that in this statement, the U.S. Embassy expressed its support for the EU statement. This position lacks any logic. The U.S. is not an EU member and it is absurd for any embassy to support a statement of an international organization. The so-called 'facts' indicated in the statement of the U.S. Embassy are groundless and by calling on the Azerbaijani government to carry out investigation, the U.S. Embassy apparently imagines itself in the capacity of an international arbitrator. But it would be better for the U.S. Embassy to react to the increasing facts of police violence in its country.

Frequent cases of police violence and excessive use of force against peaceful demonstrators are common case for the United States. In general, the militarization of U.S. police causes serious concern of the U.S. public. The use of tear gas, rods and rubber bullets by police forces against peaceful demonstrators in the United States has become commonplace and it is enough to look at the Ferguson events alone.

The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan needs to keep focus on such facts as the police violence against demonstrators in the United States, the involvement of additional military units against peaceful protesters, and even the use of a curfew. The embassy, ??supporting the EU statement, should know that the facts of brutal suppression of peaceful demonstrations in Europe by the police are happening before the eyes of the entire world. It would be better for the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan to react to these facts together with the relevant EU authorities.

Azerbaijan is an independent country and we consider any interference in the internal affairs of our country by any country or a diplomatic mission as unacceptable.

TREND Department of Politics