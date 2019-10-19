Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNICEF sign MoU [PHOTO]

By Trend

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the United Nations Children`s Fund (UNICEF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and UNICEF Representative to Azerbaijan Edward Carwardine attended the signing ceremony.

The memorandum envisages implementation of various projects in the fields of inclusiveness and early childhood development by the end of 2020.

Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov provided an insight into projects implemented by the foundation in educational, healthcare and social areas, and highlighted cooperation between the foundation and UNICEF in ensuring integration of children with disabilities into society, health and education of children.

Alakbarov noted that the memorandum will open up new opportunities for expanding this cooperation.

Following the signing ceremony, the event participants viewed “Live Life” exhibition. Initiated by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of International Dialogue for Environmental Action (IDEA) Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, the exhibition aims to attract public attention to the problems of the environment, nature protection and the role of arts in this area.

“Live Life” exhibition was brought to Baku after being demonstrated in London, Paris, Berlin, Moscow and Tbilisi.