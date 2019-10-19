Swiss representative delegation to visit Azerbaijan

By Trend





A representative delegation consisting of the heads of leading companies of Western Switzerland, mainly from the French-speaking cantons, will be on a visit in Azerbaijan on October 20-22, Trend reports on Oct. 18 referring to the Azerbaijani embassy in Switzerland.

The delegation consists of heads of companies operating in the fields of energy, banks, infrastructure and healthcare of Switzerland. A number of official meetings, as well as business negotiations with representatives of Azerbaijani companies are planned to be held.

The visit aims at establishing new trade and business relations between Azerbaijani and Swiss entrepreneurs. The visit also envisages the discussion of opportunities to support the participation of Swiss companies in large energy and infrastructure projects being implemented by Azerbaijan.

The Western Switzerland region, which also includes Geneva, plays an important role in the marketing of a number of energy products and raw materials, including oil.