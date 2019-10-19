Azerbaijani Naval Forces conducting tactical exercises

By Trend





The Azerbaijani Naval Forces are conducting tactical exercises to protect energy infrastructure in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports on Oct. 17 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The purpose of the exercises being conducted to work out the issues of planning and conducting combat operations in the interoperability of ship tactical groups is the organization of joint actions as part of ship formations.

The skills of commanders and staffs to manage forces are being improved and the readiness of ship formations to carry out combat missions is being checked during the exercises.