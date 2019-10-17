Azerbaijani president proved that Armenia pursuing policy based on fascist ideology

By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has proven that Armenia is pursuing a policy based on fascist ideology, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov said.

Ahmadov made the remarks at the conference entitled "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" in Baku, Trend reports on Oct. 14.

The deputy prime minister reminded that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statement “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” at the Valdai International Discussion Club and his speech at the meeting of the heads of state in Ashgabat once again revealed Armenia’s true face.

Ahmadov stressed that by his statement, President Aliyev exposed the dangerous policy of Armenia and the Armenian government.

“The president proved the implementation of this policy by the Armenian government while the whole world clearly opposes fascism and fascist ideology,” he added. “Tens of millions of people died as a result of fascist policy in the world. While pursuing a policy based on fascism, Armenia betrays the whole world and President Aliyev once again proved this.”

Ahmadov emphasized that by his statement “Karabakh is Azerbaijan, and exclamation mark”, the president demonstrated a new approach in connection with the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“The main meaning of the words “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” is that Karabakh is a matter of life and death for Azerbaijan,” he said. “While uttering these words, President Aliyev demonstrated Azerbaijan’s decisive position.”

Ahmadov stressed that the Azerbaijani people unequivocally support President Aliyev’s statement.

“But, unfortunately, a few Azerbaijani opposition parties demonstrate an approach that almost protects Armenia’s position,” he said. “This testifies to the fact that the opposition has completely lost its national image.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions.