Strengthening political integration among Turkic-speaking states very important - analyst

By Trend





Strengthening political integration among the Turkic-speaking states is very important, Azerbaijani political analyst Arzu Nagiyev told Trend Oct. 16.

Nagiyev noted the great importance of the 7th Turkic Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council) held in Baku on Oct. 14-15.

The analyst added that the summit opens up crucial prospects for future cooperation.

Nagiyev reminded that the Turkic Council, the foundation of which was laid by the Nakhchivan Agreement in 2009, has been functioning for already 10 years.

“Initially, this Agreement was signed among Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey,” the political analyst said. “After the time passed, given the importance of this cooperation, other states also expressed desire to become members of the Council.”

Nagiyev added that since this year, Turkmenistan has been participating in the summit as an observer, and Uzbekistan is now represented in the structure not as an observer, but as a full member of the Turkic Council.

“That is, the idea of ??representing all Turkic-speaking states in the Turkic Council is being gradually implemented,” the analyst said.

Nagiyev stressed that the scope of this organization isn’t limited only to the Asian continent.

“Giving Hungary observer status means expanding the Council to European borders,” the political analyst said.