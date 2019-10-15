Turkish expert: Turkic-speaking countries must stick together, become stronger

By Trend





Turkic-speaking countries must stick together and become stronger in all areas, a Turkish journalist, columnist in a number of newspapers Kenan Yasan told Trend.

The Turkish journalist noted that recent events on the southern borders of Turkey have once again confirmed that only Turkic peoples support each other.

"During the anti-terrorist operations in Syria's north, Turkey once again became convinced who is its true friend," Yasan said.

According to the journalist, the summit of the Turkic Council in Baku contributes to the expansion of prospects for further cooperation between the Turkic-speaking countries and will provide an opportunity to further strengthen relations between these countries.

The Turkish journalist noted that, having united, the Turkic-speaking countries together will be able to become even stronger.

"The time has come for the Turkic-speaking countries to become even more independent and no longer need anything from anyone," Yasan said.

Yasan noted that Turkic-speaking countries have enormous human and natural resources, as well as clear goals for economic revival.