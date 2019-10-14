OIC Secretary General Awarded Azerbaijan Centenary of Diplomatic Service Medal

By Trend





The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Al-Othaimeen, on October 13 in his office received Shahin Abdullayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the OIC, the organization told Trend.

During the audience, and as a way of marking the Centenary of Azerbaijan Diplomatic Service, Abdullayev presented the OIC Secretary General with the Centenary Medal awarded by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov.

The decoration was in recognition of the Secretary General’s work at the helm of the Organization and his efforts to enhance bilateral relations with Azerbaijan.

The OIC Secretary General, for his part, thanked the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan for the honor, expressing appreciation for Azerbaijan’s constructive role in promoting joint Islamic action.