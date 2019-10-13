Russian expert: Armenian PM once again demonstrated his failure as politician

By Trend





The figure of Garegin Nzhdeh does not need any additional political interpretations, well-known Russian expert in foreign policy, defense and security Grigory Trofimchuk told Trend.

“Nzhdeh collaborated with the most odious structures of the “Third Reich”,” the expert added. “He is an enemy for the post-Soviet countries, which still remember the terrible big war.”

“But another thing surprises me,” Trofimchuk added. “Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the Armenian former authorities erected a monument to Garegin Ter-Harutyunyan, known among the Nazis as Garegin Nzhdeh, in the center of Yerevan. Here we should emphasize the former Armenian authorities.”

“If the Armenian prime minister had been an inborn politician, he would have shouldered the entire responsibility for erecting this monument on his predecessor, whom he had overthrown,” the expert added. “This way, he would have tried to improve his image among the leaders of the CIS countries. But he supported the decision of those authorities, with which he is still waging an uncompromising struggle.”

“Pashinyan could have changed the policy of the previous authorities in practice, not in words,” Trofimchuk said. “In particular, he could have solved the problem with Nzhdeh monument instead of trying to dispute the obvious things among the representatives of the CIS countries.”

“The fact that Nzhdeh "was fighting for Armenia’s independence", but through the direct help of the Wehrmacht and SS, does not exonerate him,” the expert said. “For example, General Vlasov was also fighting for such "independence". The attitude towards Vlasov in Russia is quite unambiguous. However, this is not surprising.”

“Armenia’s relatively new "revolutionary" authorities exonerated the supporters of Jirair Sefilian, who, according to the law of any country, would be considered terrorists,” Trofimchuk said.

“It is also difficult to hold the discussions on this issue as everything is completely clear to everyone,” the expert said. “Therefore, I reiterate: Pashinyan should have thanked the Azerbaijani president right there at the summit in Ashgabat.”

Garegin Nzhdeh is considered the founder of the theory propagating hatred on national and ethnic grounds in Armenia.

More than 10,000 Azerbaijanis were killed by detachments led by Nzhdeh, 115 Azerbaijani villages were destroyed in Zangezur district in 1918-1920. At the same time, he is one of the authors of “Great Armenia” idea.

Nzhdeh was arrested and died in Vladimir prison. A monument almost 6 meters high was erected to the fascist executioner in the center of the Armenian capital – Yerevan in 2016. The Armenian new authorities did not dismantle this monument.