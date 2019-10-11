CEC: Azerbaijan interested to have int’l observers at election [UPDATE]

By Trend





The Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) is interested in the participation of international observers in the election, CEC Head Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports on Oct. 11.

“A few international observers are usually invited to the municipal election,” Panahov said. “The representatives of the structure of the Council of Europe called the “Congress of Local and Regional Authorities” arrive to participate in the municipal election. We also invite our European colleagues to come and observe the local election. I think that there will be no problems with observers. We will try to have the maximum number of international observers during the election.”